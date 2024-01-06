Begin typing your search...

DMK Youth Wing conference set to take place on January 21

The conference was earlier scheduled to be held on December 24, but was postponed owing to Cyclone Michaung relief works and deluge in the southern districts.

Udhayanidhi Stalin and other DMK ministers. Daily Thanthi

CHENNAI: DMK's much-hyped Youth Wing conference is scheduled to take place on January 21 in Salem.

This conference carries weight as it comes at a time when the parliamentary election is less than six months and talks are thick in the political circle that minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also DMK's Youth Wing chief, would be elevated as TN's deputy Chief Minister.

