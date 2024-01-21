DMK youth army ready to bring down fascist BJP regime: Udhyanidhi

CHENNAI: State sports minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said that the DMK youth army headed by him was ready to bring down the fascist BJP regime.



Speaking at the grand state conference of the DMK youth wing headed by him, Udhayanidhi said, "If Anna and Kalaignar were alive today, they would have written an article in tomorrow's Muraosli that Salem conference is the conference to end the ten-year fascist rule of the BJP. The youth wing army is ready to bring the fascist the BJP regime down."

Blaming a 'subservient' AIADMK general secretary K Palaniswami for allowing the BJP led union government to snatch away the rights of the state, the DMK youth wing secretary said, "I gave the respect minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked for. But she has not given the flood relief assistance we asked for."

Reiterating that they (BJP) was trying to impose language on the people of Tamil Nadu, Stalin junior said that the union government would not succeed even if it tried to impose a language on Tamils for another 2000 years. Asserting that the DMK would not allow BJP to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi said, "We will not fear ED or Modi. Even a baby in DMK cadres house will not be scared of your threats. DMK will not give up on its cadres."

Stating that the Dravidian movement must be protected for another 100 years to safeguard the rights of the oppressed people, the DMK youth wing secretary said that the DMK would be steadfast in its opposition to majoritarianism and the India bloc would secure a major victory across the country and fascists would taste a major defeat in the country.

"Defeating the fascists trying to saffronize the country is our first step in achieving our goal, " Udhayanidhi said, wrapping up his speech with a request to his party president father to offer MP tickets to qualified party youths.