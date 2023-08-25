DMK workers stage hunger strike in Madurai seeking to abolish NEET

MADURAI: Scores of workers from the ruling DMK joined a hunger strike organised at Annanagar in Madurai on Thursday urging the Centre to abolish NEET, the sole entrance test for admission to MBBS and BDS courses, in Tamil Nadu.

The hunger strike commenced at 9 am and concluded at 5 pm, sources said. Several participants including those from the party’s youth wing, medical wing and students wing paid homage to portraits of NEET suicide victims including S Anitha on the occasion.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy, G Thalapathi, Madurai North MLA, Manimaran, DMK’s Madurai South district secretary, Su Venkatesan, Madurai MP, M Boominathan, Madurai South MLA and A Venkatesan, Sholavandan MLA were among others who took part in the hunger strike.