DMK worker hacked to death in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: Kancheepuram police have launched a search for a gang who hurled country made bombs at a DMK functionary and then hacked him to death at Sunguvarchatram near Sriperumbudur on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as ADK Albert (30), a functionary of DMK youth wing in the area. Albert’s mother, Kumudha Dominique is the panchayat president of Echur village.

Albert was running a scrap business and was also a civil contractor.

Around 9 pm on Saturday, Albert riding his bike back home when a gang in three motorbikes intercepted him. They hurled country bombs at him, which made him fall off his bike.

Albert then took to his heels and tried to flee, but the gang chased and hacked him with weapons and fled the scene.

Passerby who noticed Albert lying unconscious moved him to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Sunguvarchatram police sent his body for autopsy. Kancheepuram Police have formed special teams to trace the suspects.

Preliminary investigations revealed that an eight member gang was behind the murder.

Police said that Albert too had several pending cases against him including extortion and threats.

Police suspect business rivalry to be the motive behind the murder. Further investigations are on.