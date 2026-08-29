DMK worker hacked to death in Coimbatore

The deceased, Nagaraj, a DMK functionary from Narasipuram who was engaged in the manufacture and sale of areca leaf plates, was riding a two-wheeler to a tea shop in the morning when he was intercepted by Kandasamy (65).

According to police, Kandasamy threw chilli powder into Nagaraj’s face before he could bring his vehicle to a halt and then attacked him with a knife. Nagaraj sustained multiple injuries and died at the scene, police said. Kandasamy fled the spot following the attack.