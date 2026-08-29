DMK worker hacked to death in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 62-year-old DMK functionary was hacked to death by his friend turned foe following a personal dispute at Narasipuram near Thondamuthur on Friday.
The deceased, Nagaraj, a DMK functionary from Narasipuram who was engaged in the manufacture and sale of areca leaf plates, was riding a two-wheeler to a tea shop in the morning when he was intercepted by Kandasamy (65).
According to police, Kandasamy threw chilli powder into Nagaraj’s face before he could bring his vehicle to a halt and then attacked him with a knife. Nagaraj sustained multiple injuries and died at the scene, police said. Kandasamy fled the spot following the attack.
On receiving information, personnel from the Alandurai police rushed to the spot and found as many as 13 stab injuries all over the body. Meanwhile, Kandasamy attempted to end his life by slitting his hand with a knife.
He was then admitted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for treatment.
Inquiries by police revealed that Nagaraj, who was alone after the demise of his wife, and Kandasamy were friends for several years.
Police said Kandasamy suspected him of developing an affair with his wife, which led to a confrontation between them.
Police said Kandasamy had already made a failed attempt to kill Nagaraj once. Further investigations are on