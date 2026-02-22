DMK women’s wing plans doorstep campaign on schemes from February 23

THOOTHUKUDI: The ruling DMK’s women’s wing is scheduled to commence its door-to-door campaign from February 23 onwards in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections, Minister Geetha Jeevan has said.
The campaign would be held across all the constituencies, she said at a training programme to party cadres held here late on February 20.
“During the Lok Sabha elections, the party cadre took to the field with the objective of winning all the 40 seats and achieved the target. Similarly, for the upcoming Assembly elections, the women’s wing should conduct a door-to-door campaign from February 23,” the Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment said.
She urged the cadres to take up the State government’s welfare measures during the campaign. “Whether it is electronics exports, industrial growth, women’s employment, Tamil Nadu is a leading State. These are according to the Union government’s statistics. They have stated that Tamil Nadu is a pioneer,” she said.
Appealing to the gathering, the minister said various schemes, including the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme, subsidies provided to buy tractors have been well received in villages and these should be informed to the public.
“You should all take up the door-to-door campaign as per the election strategy. That is the objective. Even with five people, you can commence this campaign, particularly during the evenings from 5 pm to 7 pm,” she said.