DMK women’s wing plans doorstep campaign on schemes from February 23

She urged the cadres to take up the State government’s welfare measures during the campaign. “Whether it is electronics exports, industrial growth, women’s employment, Tamil Nadu is a leading State. These are according to the Union government’s statistics. They have stated that Tamil Nadu is a pioneer,” she said.

Appealing to the gathering, the minister said various schemes, including the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme, subsidies provided to buy tractors have been well received in villages and these should be informed to the public.

“You should all take up the door-to-door campaign as per the election strategy. That is the objective. Even with five people, you can commence this campaign, particularly during the evenings from 5 pm to 7 pm,” she said.