DMK women's stir a wake-up call for slumbering TVK regime, says MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Ahead of the DMK women's wing protest scheduled for Saturday, party president MK Stalin congratulated the organisers in a video message. He said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay should take the protest as a wake-up call.
Explaining the women's wing's decision to hold the protest, Stalin said it reminds the TVK government that the DMK works for the people and enjoys their trust.
Comparing the present government with the previous DMK regime, Stalin questioned whether the incumbent had performed well in even a single department. "How has the State taken reverse gear in all departments?" he asked.
Taking a dig at Vijay's speech, Stalin sarcastically referred to the Chief Minister's statement that he would be a brother and uncle to women. He said Vijay should first act as the Chief Minister.
Responding to Vijay's electoral remark that the contest was between two parties—the DMK and the TVK—Stalin said the real competition was between power and electricity bills, energy and grocery bills, price rises, and the increase in murders, which, he said, reflected the actual situation in the State.
"A good government should address the problems faced by the people. However, the TVK government is targeting those who speak about people's sufferings through its online abusers," he alleged.
Describing the TVK-led government as "lazy", Stalin alleged that it lacked original ideas and did not take suggestions from others.
Comparing the inflation rate under the DMK regime with the present situation, Stalin alleged that the current rulers lacked administrative skills. He further claimed that criminals feared no one and were instead celebrating its functioning.
"Brutal murders, sexual assaults, murders of elderly people living alone in their homes and the robbery of their jewellery have become commonplace, even on major roads in broad daylight. Children continue to go missing," he alleged.
Congratulating the women's wing on its proposed agitation on Saturday, Stalin said the protest would serve as a wake-up call for the Chief Minister and his administration, which, he alleged, were both in a state of slumber.