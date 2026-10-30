DMK women's stir a wake-up call for slumbering TVK regime, says MK Stalin

Explaining the women's wing's decision to hold the protest, Stalin said it reminds the TVK government that the DMK works for the people and enjoys their trust.

Comparing the present government with the previous DMK regime, Stalin questioned whether the incumbent had performed well in even a single department. "How has the State taken reverse gear in all departments?" he asked.

Taking a dig at Vijay's speech, Stalin sarcastically referred to the Chief Minister's statement that he would be a brother and uncle to women. He said Vijay should first act as the Chief Minister.