DMK will win Erode East bypoll by 1.20 lakh votes margin, says minister Muthusamy

COIMBATORE: Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy on Sunday exuded confidence that DMK candidate VC Chandrakumar will win the Erode East bypoll by a victory margin of 1.20 lakh votes.

Muthusamy also said that though some may have regrets about the choice of bypoll candidate, everyone will work together to ensure Chandrakumar's victory.

Claiming that Chief Minister MK Stalin has fulfilled all poll promises, Muthusamy asserted that the party will record its highest victory margin, while talking to reporters in Erode.

“In the last bypoll, EVKS Elangovan won by 66,000 votes. As Stalin implemented several welfare schemes thereafter, the victory margin will likely increase by 1.20 lakh votes. We will seek votes by listing the State government's achievements,” he said. He also cited the poor financial situation as the reason for the delay in implementing a few proposed projects.

Denying charges that voters were forcibly confined in sheds during the previous bypoll, Muthusamy said people turned up on their own will. He also emphasised playing down the charges of other political parties alleging irregularities in the previous election to boycott the bypoll.