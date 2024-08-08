DMK will sweep 2026 polls, says Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

TIRUCHY: DMK cadre would strive to retain all the 234 seats in the 2026 Assembly polls and dedicate the win to Chief Minister MK Stalin, said Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday.

A huge life-sized statue of late CM M Karnandhi was instaled at Kattur by the Tiruchy South District DMK Secretary and Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and unveiled by the Chief Minister virtually.

Anbil Mahesh said, that as a part of the centenary celebration of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, the Tiruchy South DMK has organised more than 100 programmes and as a culmination of the celebration and commemorating the anniversary of the DMK veteran, a life-sized bronze statue has been erected at Kattur.

The statue would speak about the achievements of the late leader for more than 100 years and we have fixed as many as 13 great sayings of Karunanidhi to mark his 13 winnings in Assembly polls.

“We would strive to achieve the winning in all the 234 assembly segments during the 2026 assembly polls and dedicate it to the president and Chief Minister MK Stalin,” he said.

Meanwhile, the anniversary of Karunanidhi was observed across the region. The party functionaries paid floral tribute at various places. While a section of functionaries garlanded the statue of Karunanidhi at his ancestral house at Thirukkuvalai in Nagapattinam district.