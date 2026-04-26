DMK will resort to intimidation when facing defeat, alleges TVK

After inspecting the strong room housing ballot units at Loyola College in Nungambakkam here, Aadhav Arjuna, the party’s Villivakkam candidate, told reporters that TVK chief C Joseph Vijay had directed candidates to personally verify security arrangements at counting centres.

“We have urged the Election Commission to ensure adequate protection and transparent counting in every round,” he said, pointing to space constraints at the Loyola facility. “With 28 candidates in Villivakkam, the counting halls are too small to accommodate agents. Counting must be conducted methodically, with sufficient time,” he said.

Aadhav claimed that the political climate had significantly changed in the last four days of polling. “Whenever the DMK senses defeat, it resorts to rowdyism. We witnessed this in Harbour, where minister P K Sekarbabu allegedly mobilised supporters to create disturbances,” he said, also alleging attacks on party lawyers in Saidapet.