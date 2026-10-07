DMK will not join hands with Congress: RS Bharathi

Speaking to reporters at Anna Arivalayam, Bharathi said the DMK had filed a case against the SIR process in the Supreme Court and would argue the matter independently.

"In that case, the DMK will argue individually. The party will not work with any alliance of which the Congress is a part, " Bharathi said.

Reacting to Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore's remarks that the DMK had been isolated after the TVK joined the INDIA bloc, Bharathi said he was not concerned about Tagore's statement, alleging that he had not stood by his words in the past.