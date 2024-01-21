DMK will expose BJP is the true enemy of Hindus, says Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

COIMBATORE: The DMK on Sunday resolved to expose to people that the BJP is the true enemy of Hindus.

Addressing a massive gathering at the party’s youth wing conference in Salem, DMK’s youth wing leader and Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has failed in all his poll promises like generating employment for two crore youth every year, doubling farmers income, scrap black money, deposit Rs 15 lakh in the account of each individual, is trying to garner votes by doing religious politics with Ramar temple.

Setting the tone for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, the DMK youth wing will take up a door-to-door campaign to expose the religious politics of the BJP. “After betraying a majority of Hindus in the last ten years, the BJP has made a political calculation to get their votes with Ramar temple. The DMK will expose that BJP is the true enemy of Hindus,” he said.

The sharp attack comes from the DMK as the BJP has made attempts to make the consecration of Ramar temple in Ayodhya a grand spectacle on Monday.

In another significant resolution, the DMK resolved to work towards removing the post of Governor and as well as appoint the Chief Minister as the Chancellor of the university.

“The Governor’s post should be removed permanently to protect democracy from the fascist BJP government. The BJP attempts to paralyse the administration and run a parallel government through governors, particularly in states ruled by Opposition parties,” Udhayanidhi said.

In another resolution, likely to become a political talking point, the DMK has demanded the appointment of people from Tamil Nadu in union government jobs in the state.

“Over the last ten years of BJP rule, the union government has snatched away the opportunities of youth from Tamil Nadu in public sector undertakings by employing those from other states. By doing so, the BJP is promoting enmity with people from other states,” he said, in a no-holds-barred attack against the BJP.

Of the total 25 resolutions passed in the conference, the DMK also resolved to continue its fight against NEET, which has shattered the dreams of students aspiring to join medicine and claimed 22 lives in the state, protest against National Education Policy (NEP) for imposing caste-based education and sought for shifting education to the State list. It also sought to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and condemned the BJP for turning investigative agencies into its tools of revenge on Opposition-ruled states.: