DMK weighs 2021 formula as allies press for more seats

CHENNAI: Seat-sharing talks within the 'crowded' DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) will begin on Sunday, with the ruling party signalling it may broadly stick to the 2021 Assembly election formula even as allies press for a bigger pie.
In the 2021 election, the DMK contested 188 seats and allocated a limited number to partners, with the exception of the Congress, which received 25 seats. Most other allies were confined to single digits. The arithmetic is further complicated with the entry of the DMDK and Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).
Sources in the DMK said the party would first indicate the total number of seats it is prepared to allot to each ally before deciding on constituencies. “Alliance partners have already submitted their preferred constituency lists,” a source said.
However, partners appear firm on seeking a better deal this time. "In 2021, we were restricted to six seats. This time, our negotiations will begin in double digits," a senior Left leader said.
Among the allies which contested around 15 seats on the DMK’s Rising Sun symbol last time, the MDMK could see its share trimmed.The entry of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam into the alliance has added further pressure, with sources indicating it may be offered six to eight seats.
MNM had contested alone in 2021 but joined the DMK-led alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, extending support without contesting seats. In return, Haasan was nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
On the DMK forming a committee to hold talks with allies, Haasan said he was not part of the negotiations. He added that the number of constituencies his party would seek would be announced at the appropriate time, stressing unity within the alliance.
With more partners seeking higher representation, accommodating smaller allies without significantly cutting its own tally is likely to test the DMK leadership. The party is also using the prospect of Rajya Sabha nominations as leverage. While the DMDK reportedly sought an Upper House berth as a precondition to join the alliance, Congress is also understood to be keen on an assured seat.