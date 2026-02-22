DMK weighs 2021 formula as allies press for more seats

Sources in the DMK said the party would first indicate the total number of seats it is prepared to allot to each ally before deciding on constituencies. “Alliance partners have already submitted their preferred constituency lists,” a source said.

However, partners appear firm on seeking a better deal this time. "In 2021, we were restricted to six seats. This time, our negotiations will begin in double digits," a senior Left leader said.

Among the allies which contested around 15 seats on the DMK’s Rising Sun symbol last time, the MDMK could see its share trimmed.The entry of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam into the alliance has added further pressure, with sources indicating it may be offered six to eight seats.