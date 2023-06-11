DMK wary of pressure from Raj Bhavan on govt

CHENNAI: As the opposition AIADMK and BJP attempt to mount pressure on government vis-à-vis the recent IT raids at the places connected with State Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji, the DMK anticipates more pressure from different quarters.

Speculation is rife in the ruling party circles that the incumbent occupant of the Raj Bhavan here could push the government on Senthilbalaji issue. Rumours in Fort St George have it that Governor RN Ravi could communicate to the Chief Minister an expression of lack of pleasure on the Minister, replicating his Kerala counterpart Arif Mohammed Khan who conveyed to the State CM Pinarayi Vijayan that he ceased to enjoy the pleasure in minister KN Balagopal.

Understandably, the ruling party’s high command is believed to be considering a blunt rejection of such a proposal in the event of Governor Ravi sending it to the CM. DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi, when asked, said, “It is the prerogative of the Chief Minister to decide the composition of the Cabinet. Even the party (DMK) does not have a say in that. If someone were to be dropped merely because a case remains or an agency raided the places related to an elected member, then most of the Parliament members would be affected.”

Asked if such a communication was received by the government, Bharathi added; “Not to my knowledge. If the Governor writes such a letter to the government, it would be unconstitutional.”

Reacting to the issue, VCK MLA Aloor Shanavas said, “We will be surprised only if the BJP or the governor does not do such things. The BJP has been claiming that the West, particularly Coimbatore is their stronghold, but Senthilbalaji has been consistently busting the myth. They (BJP) won a councillor seat even in Chennai. But they could not manage one in their so-called stronghold Coimbatore. Hence, they are targeting him.”