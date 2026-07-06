DMK warns of protest over removal of plaque

CHENNAI: The DMK on Monday (July 6) warned the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government that it would launch a major agitation if the commemorative plaque bearing the name of former Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Nemmeli desalination plant was not reinstalled within a week.
Addressing a press conference at Anna Arivalayam, former Minister TM Anbarasan said, "Officials have informed us that the plaque was removed after it was damaged. If that is the case, it should be restored immediately," Anbarasan said.
Alleging that similar plaques bearing the names of projects inaugurated during the DMK regime had also been removed from various locations across the State, he accused the government of attempting to erase the previous government's contributions.
"If the plaque is not reinstalled within a week, the DMK will organise a major protest, " the former Minister warned.
DMK legal wing joint secretary I Prabhakaran also participated in the press conference.