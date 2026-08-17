DMK walks out of Assembly over minister's reply on Coimbatore student murder

CHENNAI: The primary Opposition DMK walked out of the Assembly on Monday, dissatisfied with the reply given by Minister for Energy and Law R Nirmalkumar on the death of Coimbatore student Amuthan.
The issue was taken up as a Special Calling Attention Motion in the Assembly. The Minister replied to the issues raised by the Opposition parties.
During the debate, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said student Amuthan did not die in a group clash, but was allegedly beaten to death by a gang of 20 people, and termed the incident a murder.
"His parents and other social activists have alleged that Amuthan's murder took place only after he provided information about drug peddlers. All those involved in Amuthan's murder should be punished with the highest sentence," he said.
Opposition members R Kamaraj (AIADMK), A Ganeshkumar (PMK), Bojarajan (BJP), R Chellaswamy (CPI-M), K Marimuthu (CPI) and Tharagai Gatbet (Congress) also raised the issue.
Minister Nirmalkumar said the incident occurred due to a clash between two groups of students with a motive of vengeance. He also urged the Opposition parties not to divert the issue by linking it to drugs.
Continuing the Minister Nirmalkumar's reply, School Education Minister Rajmohan said there was no need for the police or government to hide the truth in the case. He said, as per the Chief Minister's direction, the charge sheet would be filed within the next three months.