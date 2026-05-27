DMK-VCK war of words spills onto streets; cadre injured in clash

Police said tension had been brewing between the two parties after VCK leader and MLA Vanni Arasu secured a ministerial berth following the party's joining the ruling TVK alliance. The DMK had criticised the VCK's decision to cut ties with the Dravidian major to join the TVK's political tie-up for a ministry post, while DMK deputy general secretary and MP A Raja had also targeted the VCK in social media posts, triggering a war of words between cadres of the two parties.

Against this backdrop, VCK cadres had recently attempted to stage a protest outside Raja’s office in Perambalur but were stopped by the police. The party later announced another protest at Kunnam bus stand on Tuesday and sought permission. After learning about the proposed protest, DMK youth wing members also sought permission to hold a counter-protest at the same venue on the same day. Police denied permission to both groups and prohibited gatherings at the bus stand.