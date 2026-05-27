DMK-VCK war of words spills onto streets; cadre injured in clash

TIRUCHY: A violent clash between cadres of the DMK and the VCK at Kunnam bus stand in Perambalur on Tuesday left a DMK functionary severely injured and several vehicles damaged, after members of both parties attempted to stage rival protests despite police denying permission.
Police said tension had been brewing between the two parties after VCK leader and MLA Vanni Arasu secured a ministerial berth following the party's joining the ruling TVK alliance. The DMK had criticised the VCK's decision to cut ties with the Dravidian major to join the TVK's political tie-up for a ministry post, while DMK deputy general secretary and MP A Raja had also targeted the VCK in social media posts, triggering a war of words between cadres of the two parties.
Against this backdrop, VCK cadres had recently attempted to stage a protest outside Raja’s office in Perambalur but were stopped by the police. The party later announced another protest at Kunnam bus stand on Tuesday and sought permission. After learning about the proposed protest, DMK youth wing members also sought permission to hold a counter-protest at the same venue on the same day. Police denied permission to both groups and prohibited gatherings at the bus stand.
However, cadres from both parties assembled at the spot on Tuesday and attempted to stage protests against each other. Though police personnel on duty asked them to disperse, cadres arriving on two-wheelers raised slogans against rival groups, escalating tensions.
Police said the situation turned violent after a slipper was allegedly hurled by a DMK cadre towards VCK members, prompting stone pelting in retaliation. Soon, cadres from both sides attacked each other using flag poles, while shops in the locality downed shutters amid panic. Several motorcycles parked in the area were also damaged in the violence.
Police struggled for nearly an hour to bring the situation under control. DMK IT Wing district coordinator R Ramesh sustained severe head injuries in the clash and was admitted to the Perambalur Government Hospital for treatment.
Kunnam police have registered separate cases based on complaints from both parties. A heavy police force has been deployed in the area to prevent further untoward incidents.