DMK using IPS officer to provoke NTK: Seeman

COIMBATORE: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Friday said the DMK government is instigating an IPS officer to provoke him, unable to put up a direct fight, hitting out at Tiruchy Superintendent of Police who had remarked that NTK was an anti-national party.

In a veiled reference, without naming Tiruchy SP Varun Kumar, the NTK leader said the mistake committed by one IPS officer creates a wrong impression on other officers, too.

“The rulers are instigating the official to provoke us. Did such things happen either during the Edappadi K Palaniswami regime or before?” he asked.

Welcoming the release of the book on BR Ambedkar by Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay, Seeman said such events help the principles of Ambedkar reach the next generation.”

Talking about the cash-for-votes issue, he said, “The 2026 Assembly polls, too, will see money power. Nevertheless, NTK will contest alone without an alliance,” he said.

Referring to the mud-hurling incident on Forest Minister K Ponmudy in Villupuram, Seeman said people should express their dissent only through other means. He also demanded the state government increase compensation to cyclone affected people from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.

“The government gives Rs 10 lakh compensation to those who died by consuming illicit liquor," he pointed out.