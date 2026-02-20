DMK uses Rajya Sabha seat as trump card, bags DMDK support

CHENNAI: Springing a surprise that has the potential to rewrite the equation – both politically and electorally – within the ruling alliance, the DMK bagged the support of the DMDK for the upcoming Assembly polls.
The tie up on Thursday, which marks the culmination of decade-long efforts, came on the back of a promise to allocate a Rajya Sabha seat for the smaller party.
DMK sources told DT Next that it is likely to allocate one Upper House seat and between 8 and 10 Assembly seats to the DMDK, which has had no representation in the State Assembly or Parliament since 2016.
Away from the limelight, the two parties have been holding discussions for nearly two months. However, till the DMDK delegation led by Premalatha Vijayakant walked into Anna Arivalayam, speculations were rife about the party’s plans.
The AIADMK-led NDA had hoped to bag its support, while rumours said Premalatha was also considering tying up with Vijay’s TVK.
It was the formal notification of Rajya Sabha election that sent the negotiations into high gear, sources said.
With the situation remaining fluid, DMK fielded its key negotiators, including Minister EV Velu, who had been in constant touch with Premalatha and her brother and party treasurer LK Sudhish, to bring the party into the alliance fold.
Knowing that the DMDK is keen on securing an Upper House berth, a prize that it has been seeking for several years, the DMK gave an in-principle assurance. It is also prepared to negotiate between 8 to 10 Assembly seats, sources said.
"The final number of seats will be decided after the talks are formally concluded," a DMK source added.
Following the signing of the pact, cadres of both parties recalled a famous quip by late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi ahead of 2016 Assembly polls: "The fruit will slip into the milk… but not sure when."
"I warmly welcome sister Premalatha, who is now ably leading the party founded by Vijayakanth, along with her party cadres and supporters. Let this bond of goodwill contribute to the progress and prosperity of Tamil Nadu,” Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin said in a social media post.
Perhaps not coincidentally, the DMDK has joined the DMK-led alliance at a time when its long-time ally, Congress, has fielded its second-rung leaders to press for a hard bargain for power share. The demand to share power, which both Dravidian majors are not willing to concede, has irked the DMK due to the tone and tenor of the messaging.
Now that the DMDK has joined the alliance, it remains to be seen how the seats will be divided within the alliance. Even if the DMK will allocate the majority of the seats from its share, the allies will also have to sacrifice some from their cut.
Sharing photographs of DMDK leaders at the alliance meeting, Stalin added that the objective of the expanded front was to ensure the continuation of the "Dravidian model" of governance in the Alliance.
With the DMDK now joining hands with the DMK, all former partners of the Makkal Nala Kootani are part of the ruling alliance.