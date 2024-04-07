DMK urges ECI to conduct searches at all places linked to BJP candidates

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Sunday demanded the Election Commission of India conduct searches at all places linked to BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran and other candidates as well in Tamil Nadu.

"We suspect that Nainar Nagendran stored several crores of rupees in secret places to distribute the votes. Nainar Nagendran is indulging in large-scale corrupt practices; likewise, the BJP is planning to distribute money to the voters in all constituencies wherever their candidates are contesting," DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi said in a complaint to the ECI.

He further requested that the ECI conduct searches at all places linked to Nainar Nagendran and at all places belonging to other BJP candidates wherever they are contesting in Tamil Nadu.

Subsequently, the DMK's ally, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), also demanded the ECI take action against BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said on Sunday that the Income Tax Department will conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.