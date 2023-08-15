DMK urged to fulfill promise on Rs 1,000 for jallikattu bulls

TIRUCHY: A group of jallikattu enthusiasts from Thanjavur approached the District Collectoron Monday appealing to remind the state government to release an incentive of Rs 1,000 to rear bulls, one of the poll promises of the DMK.

According to Ilayaraja, president of Thanjavur Rudran Jallikattu Peravai, who led the members, said that the traditional sport was being organised across the state after a series of legal fights and enthusiasts had appealed the political parties to initiate steps to disburse an incentive of Rs 1,000 to those who rear jallikattu bulls.

Subsequently, the DMK, in their election manifesto (promise number 373) had promised an incentive of Rs 1,000 and the party won and formed the government. But, Chief Minister MK Stalin has not so far fulfilled the promise of providing incentive to jallikattu bulls even after completing two years in government. “We have been waiting for around two years, but the promise has not been fulfilled yet. So, we have approached the Collector to initiate steps for the release of the incentive by the government,” Ilayaraja said.

This apart, they demanded an online registration system for jallikattu, which, they claim can prevent irregularities in the system.

Later, they submitted a petition listing their demands to Collector Deepak Jacob.