DMK-TVK verbal quarrel turns into assault in Kumbakonam; 6 injured

On information, Kumbakonam East police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesting TVK members. The police asked the cadres to submit a petition in this regard to the Returning Officer, as the Model Code of Conduct is in place. Subsequently, they dispersed from the spot.

TVK candidate Vinoth Ravi said that the DMK urban district secretary and deputy mayor Tamilazhagan, and a few others, were seen distributing the sample coupons of Rs 8,000 to the residents, particularly the women, while the TVK cadres were campaigning.

“The DMK functionaries also were telling the residents to chase away the TVK cadres as though we are anti-socials, and this triggered an argument between the two groups in which the DMK functionaries manhandled our cadres, and a woman functionary too sustained injuries. We have lodged a complaint with the Returning Officer demanding action,” Vinoth Ravi said.