DMK, TVK must join INDIA Bloc: VCK chief Thirumavalavan

Thiruma said that there was an irregularity in the appointment of assistant professors, and the party has decided to approach the concerned officials for action. "The government will take proper action against those who are involved in the irregularity," he said.

Stating that the VCK has joined the cabinet of TVK but did not snap the ties with the DMK, Thiruma said that the alliance with the DMK is not suspended for supporting another alliance for ensuring a stable government.

“We will withdraw the alliance with the TVK at any time,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Thirumavalavan said, despite the DMK and the TVK being rivals in Tamil Nadu, ideologically they both oppose the BJP in national politics, and so, both the DMK and TVK should join the INDIA bloc at the national level.

Referring to the MDMK General Secretary Vaiko’s earlier comment on Thiruma for the Nobel prize, the VCK chief responded in the same vein that he would certainly thank Vaiko if he were awarded the Nobel prize.