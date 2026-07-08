DMK, TVK must join INDIA Bloc: VCK chief Thirumavalavan

TIRUCHY: Despite the intense rivalry and opposing stances between the DMK and the TVK in Tamil Nadu, ideologically, both parties oppose the BJP in national politics. So both TVK and DMK should join the INDIA bloc, opined VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan in Ariyalur on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters, Thiruma said, the BJP-led union government intentionally removed the name of Gandhiji in the national rural employment guarantee scheme and renamed it as VB-G-RAM-G, which is evidence of how the BJP hates Gandhiji.
“The Union government assured employment for 125 days under the scheme, but refused to allocate sufficient funds to the states. We opposed the move in the parliament and continue to voice against this,” Thiruma said.
Thiruma said that there was an irregularity in the appointment of assistant professors, and the party has decided to approach the concerned officials for action. "The government will take proper action against those who are involved in the irregularity," he said.
Stating that the VCK has joined the cabinet of TVK but did not snap the ties with the DMK, Thiruma said that the alliance with the DMK is not suspended for supporting another alliance for ensuring a stable government.
“We will withdraw the alliance with the TVK at any time,” he stressed.
Meanwhile, Thirumavalavan said, despite the DMK and the TVK being rivals in Tamil Nadu, ideologically they both oppose the BJP in national politics, and so, both the DMK and TVK should join the INDIA bloc at the national level.
Referring to the MDMK General Secretary Vaiko’s earlier comment on Thiruma for the Nobel prize, the VCK chief responded in the same vein that he would certainly thank Vaiko if he were awarded the Nobel prize.