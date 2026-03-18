DMK turned TN capital of drug abuse, alleges Edappadi

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday alleged that the State must be “rescued” from the misrule of the DMK, accusing the Stalin-led government of failing to maintain law and order and burdening people with rising costs.
Addressing a large gathering at MGR Nagar in the Virugambakkam constituency, as part of the state-wide NDA protest against the DMK government, Palaniswami said the past five years of Stalin's rule had led to an unprecedented breakdown in law and order and a rise in drug abuse, pushing people into fear and uncertainty.
He said crime has become routine in the State and cited a series of disturbing incidents, including murders, sexual assaults and crimes against children. “Not a single day passes without an atrocity,” he alleged, describing the situation as a complete failure of the government.
Referring to cases involving crimes against women, Palaniswami alleged that when a government appeals against a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), it indicates that it stands with the perpetrators rather than the victims.
He also pointed to the rise in custodial deaths and alleged that the police were unable to act independently under the DMK government.
Claiming that drug abuse had increased, Palaniswami said narcotics were being sold near educational institutions and students were being pushed into addiction. He criticised the State Intelligence Department for failing to act, alleging that it had been reduced to serving political interests rather than safeguarding the State.
Accusing the DMK government of corruption and inaction in several high-profile cases, he said households were being forced to bear an unbearable financial burden due to steep increases in electricity tariffs, property taxes and the prices of essential commodities.
Palaniswami also criticised the State’s rising debt, alleging that reckless borrowing had effectively turned every citizen into a debtor.
Rejecting the DMK’s claim that it had fulfilled 98% of its election promises, he said the assertion was “a complete lie”.
“The people have already made up their minds to reject the DMK. This election will mark the end of dynastic politics and corrupt governance. The people of Tamil Nadu are ready for change,” he said.