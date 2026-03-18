DMK turned TN capital of drug abuse, alleges Edappadi

Addressing a large gathering at MGR Nagar in the Virugambakkam constituency, as part of the state-wide NDA protest against the DMK government, Palaniswami said the past five years of Stalin's rule had led to an unprecedented breakdown in law and order and a rise in drug abuse, pushing people into fear and uncertainty.

He said crime has become routine in the State and cited a series of disturbing incidents, including murders, sexual assaults and crimes against children. “Not a single day passes without an atrocity,” he alleged, describing the situation as a complete failure of the government.