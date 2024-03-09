DMK trying to make DGP scapegoat, alleges Annamalai

CHENNAI: State unit BJP president K Annamalai on Friday said that the ruling party in the state is attempting to make the Director General of Police (Shankar Jiwal) a scapegoat in the drug trafficking case and sought an explanation over the issue.

Accusing the ruling DMK of being hand in glove with AR Jaffer Sadiq accused of drug trafficking, Annamalai charged that he had used the party’s NRI wing for drug peddling.

"Why is the DGP talking on this issue? It’s DMK that has to come clean first. Earlier, the former DGP C Sylendra Babu was made to talk about a cylinder blast in Coimbatore. Rather than the DGP explaining this, the DMK should explain it in the people's forum," he said.

Responding to DMK MP Kanimozhi's comment that the people of Tamil Nadu will not vote for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi even if he rents a house and stays in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said that Kanimozhi is living in a house built by her father living in his shadow is not even half per cent qualified to talk about Modi.

"If she removes the name of M Karunanidhi, who is she?" Annamalai questioned while talking to reporters here. The saffron party leader said Kanimozhi who has gone to jail in a corruption cases (acquitted later) should look at her face in the mirror and think twice about how to talk about the PM Narendra Modi.