DMK trying to confuse our cadre, says Velumani

COIMBATORE: AIADMK ex-minister SP Velumani on Tuesday accused the ruling DMK of conspiring to create confusion in the AIADMK.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Velumani said the DMK’s IT wing is involved in spreading conspiracies to trigger confusion in the AIADMK.

“Some say I am the Eknath Shinde of the AIADMK. Everyone knows who creates such issues. Even if the DMK attempts any trick, not just me, but none of us can be separated from AIADMK. We have gathered under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami to forge a strong alliance and emerge successful in all the 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry,” he said.

Further, Velumani also said the people of Tamil Nadu are prepared to make Palaniswami Chief Minister.

“It has been made clear that there will be no alliance with the BJP,” he said.

Alleging that the DMK government has failed to bring any new scheme to Coimbatore and across Tamil Nadu in the last two and a half years, the AIADMK leader said the new roads laid in the district were of inferior quality. “Soon after the DMK came to power, more than 500 contracts for road works were cancelled in Coimbatore,” he said.

Earlier, Velumani led a procession of AIADMK cadre from the party office to garland the statues of party founder MG Ramachandran, Dravidian stalwartCN Annadurai and former chief minister J Jayalalithaa at Anna Statue in view of celebrations of AIADMK stepping into its 52nd year.