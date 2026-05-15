DMK tried ‘horse trading’ to stop Vijay from becoming CM, alleges Minister Aadhav Arjuna

Addressing a public meeting in Chennai, Aadhav Arjuna claimed that senior DMK leaders held discussions with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leadership to explore the possibility of forming an alternative government.

“Vijay did not become Chief Minister easily. There were several political moves made to stop him,” the Minister alleged.

He further claimed that Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin had spoken to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami regarding outside support for an AIADMK-led government.