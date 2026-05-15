DMK tried ‘horse trading’ to stop Vijay from becoming CM, alleges Minister Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Thursday alleged that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) attempted “horse trading” after the Assembly election results in a bid to prevent Vijay from becoming Chief Minister.
Addressing a public meeting in Chennai, Aadhav Arjuna claimed that senior DMK leaders held discussions with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leadership to explore the possibility of forming an alternative government.
“Vijay did not become Chief Minister easily. There were several political moves made to stop him,” the Minister alleged.
He further claimed that Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin had spoken to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami regarding outside support for an AIADMK-led government.
According to Aadhav Arjuna, the alleged efforts were aimed solely at preventing Vijay from assuming office as Chief Minister.
He also said that leaders from Left parties and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) opposed the proposal.
The Minister further claimed that business groups like Bhasyam and political intermediaries had attempted to facilitate discussions between leaders of the DMK and AIADMK.
“The only objective behind all these efforts was to stop Vijay from becoming Chief Minister,” he alleged.