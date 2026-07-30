DMK to stage stir against Tamil Nadu government's 'lethargy' on August 3

In a statement, DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin said the agitation would be led by Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin in Thanjavur district.

The protest would press for effective steps to safeguard Tamil Nadu's Cauvery rights, a special relief package for Delta farmers, and action on other farmers' issues.

Stalin said farmers in the Delta districts could not take up kuruvai cultivation because water was not released from the Mettur dam on the scheduled date of June 12 due to low storage levels and Karnataka's failure to release its monthly share of Cauvery water as per the final Cauvery Tribunal award.