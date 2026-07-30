DMK to stage stir against Tamil Nadu government's 'lethargy' on August 3

CHENNAI: The DMK on Thursday (July 30) announced a protest in Thanjavur on August 3, demanding concrete measures to protect Tamil Nadu's rights on the Cauvery issue, including the Mekedatu issue and provide relief to Delta farmers affected by drought, alleging lethargy on the part of the Vijay-led government.
In a statement, DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin said the agitation would be led by Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin in Thanjavur district.
The protest would press for effective steps to safeguard Tamil Nadu's Cauvery rights, a special relief package for Delta farmers, and action on other farmers' issues.
Stalin said farmers in the Delta districts could not take up kuruvai cultivation because water was not released from the Mettur dam on the scheduled date of June 12 due to low storage levels and Karnataka's failure to release its monthly share of Cauvery water as per the final Cauvery Tribunal award.
Alleging that farmers were facing a severe drought, he said they were disappointed over the government's failure to waive farm loans in full.
He also accused the ruling TVK government of adopting a lethargic approach to the Mekedatu dam issue and criticised it for delaying an all-party meeting despite demands from various parties, including its allies.
Stalin further alleged that the government had betrayed farmers and warned that if the Vijay-led government failed to address their concerns, it would face bigger agitations.
The protest coincides with the proposed meeting between the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on the Cauvery dispute, scheduled for August 3.