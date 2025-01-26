DMK to stage protest in Delhi against draft UGC regulations, says CM Stailn

CHENNAI: The DMK youth wing members will stage an agitation in the national capital protesting against the new draft UGG regulations, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Saturday.

The party's MPs would also take part in the protest against the Centre, which was attempting to snatch the education rights of the states, he said.

Speaking at the "Tamil Mozhi Thiyagigal Naal" (Tamil language martyrs Day) observed today in commemoration of the anti-Hindi agitation, organised by the DMK here, Stalin said the war against Hindi imposition has not ended in the state but still continued as the BJP-led government at the Centre was pursuing its agenda of thrusting Hindi and Sanskrit upon Tamil Nadu.

He alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was unable to digest the growth of Tamil Nadu and hence indulged in efforts aimed at destroying the state autonomy and federalism.

"They want to thrust Hindi. They are declining to give funds to Tamil Nadu and are carrying on a political, economic, and social crusade against the state. But we will not get cowed down," Stalin said indicating the resolve to fight back.

Also, he said Tamil Nadu was the first state to oppose the draft UGC regulations and to pass a resolution in the state legislative assembly asking the Centre to withdraw them.