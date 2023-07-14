DMK to oppose UCC in Parliament monsoon session

CHENNAI: The DMK Parliamentary party resolved to oppose and raise voice vociferously against anti-people Bills like the Uniform Civil Code during the ensuing Parliament session.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at the meeting of MPs chaired by DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Friday.

The resolution added that party MPs would raise the betrayal and disappointments meted out to the people, especially the people of Tamil Nadu, by the BJP-led NDA regime during the last nine years.