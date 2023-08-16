DMK to observe hunger strike on Aug 20 condemning Union, Guv on NEET

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK would observe a one-day hunger strike throughout the state on on August 20 condemning the union government and Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi for not giving assent to the NEET exemption bill.

State sports minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday announced that the youth wing, students wing and doctors wing of the DMK would joint observe a hunger strike on all district headquarters on August 20 for being indifferent to the life loss cause by NEET in Tamil Nadu and not giving assent to the NEET exemption bill passed by the State Assembly seeking exemption for the state from the test.

A joint statement issued by Udhayanidhi and secretaries of the three other wings of the party said that the party would hold the hunger strike condemning the union government and 'irresponsible' governor R N Ravi for not abolishing NEET which drives not only the students but also their parents to death.

The ruling DMK has announced hunger strike a day after Chief Minister cum DMK president MK Stalin proclaimed that education must be over to the State list in the Constitution to abolish NEET. The DMK has renewed its anti-NEET offensive in the backdrop of governor Ravi declaring among students in Raj Bhavan that if he had then authority he would never give assent to Bill seeking exemption for the state from NEET.