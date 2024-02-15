DMK to issue applications for MP tickets from Feb 19

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has advised its party cadres interested in contesting in the ensuing Lok Sabha election to apply for an MP ticket from March 1.

DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan on Thursday announced that the application forms for the Parliamentary election at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam from February 19.

Those interested in contesting in the election shall submit the filled-in application forms with the party headquarters between March 1 and 6 pm on March 7.

The applications could be collected on payment of Rs 2,000 each from the party headquarters.

According to the announcement, the DMK has fixed Rs 50,000 as an application fee. The DMK, which is in the process of finalising seat-sharing negotiations with its allies, is expected to complete the process before the end of the month.

The invitation has been issued by the Dravidian major amid speculation that the Election Commission of India could notify the schedule of the Parliamentary elections by the end of February or in the first week of March.

The DMK, in all likelihood, is expected to contest in close to 25 Lok Sabha seats, as it did in the 2019 Parliamentary election. With 23 Lok Sabha MPs in its kitty, the DMK is the third-largest Parliamentary party after the ruling BJP and Congress in the incumbent Lok Sabha.