DMK to hold statewide protest against Amit Shah for insulting Ambedkar

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced statewide protests on Thursday condemning Union Home minister Amit Shah for insulting the Architect of Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar.

The DMK high command announced that protests would be held across Tamil Nadu at 11.30 am on December 19 in condemnation of Union Home minister Amit Shah for insulting Ambedkar.

Earlier, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, who chose to criticise the BJP without naming Shah, said that those who care about the country and its people would mention Ambedkar and they must continue to do it.

In a statement posted on his ‘X’ handle late on Wednesday night questioned AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s relative silence vis-a-vis Ambedkar issue and said that the AIADMK was evasive because he was keen on reviving electoral ties with the BJP.