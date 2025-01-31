DMK to hold rally on occasion of Anna Memorial Day

CHENNAI: DMK will hold a rally on Monday under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin on Anna Memorial Day.

The 56th death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Annadurai will be observed on Feb 3 and the DMK has announced that a rally will be held by the party to mark the occasion, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

In a statement, the party lauded the epic leader from Kancheepuram as a man who worked tirelessly throughout his life for the advancement of the Tamil language and the development of Tamils. They described Anna as a man who introduced the mantra of duty, dignity and restraint to the world of politics.

In memory of the legend, CM Stalin, General Secretary Duraimurugan, Treasurer T R Balu and other senior party members would pay tribute to him on Monday at 7 am by laying a wreath at the Anna Memorial on Kamaraj Salai.

This march will start near the Anna statue on Wallahjah road and reach Anna Square.

Former and current senior party officials and members of various factions of the party including the youth wing, women's wing, traders wing, information technology wing and other party cadres would come together to pay tribute to Anna's memory.