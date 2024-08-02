DMK to hold peace march in Chennai on Aug 7 to mark Karunanidhi's death anniversary

CHENNAI: The DMK on Friday announced that it would conduct a peace march in Chennai in honour of the sixth death anniversary of former chief minister and party patriarch 'Kalaignar' M Karunanidhi, on August 7.

The march will begin at 7 am and be led by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The DMK will take out the march from the newly installed statue of Karunanidhi at the Omandurar government estate up to his memorial at the Marina Beach.

DMK ministers, MPs, and senior party leaders have been instructed to attend the rally. Members of the general public are welcome to join.

At the end of the peace march, the party leaders will pay floral tributes to Karunanidhi's and former CM CN Annadurai's memorials at the Marina Beach.