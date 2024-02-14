DMK to hold meetings in LS constituencies against Modi regime from Feb 16, 17, 18

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin has announced meetings in all but the three Lok Sabha constituencies in Chennai for three days from February 16 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP regime.

The meetings would be organised in the name "Urimaigalai Meetka Stalinin Kural" (Stalin's voice to retrieve rights) on the theme "Let fascism fall, let INDIA win" in all Parliamentary constituencies, including Puducherry on February 16, 17 and 18, said Stalin, in his letter to the party cadre.

The ensuing Parliamentary election would give final answers to whether the election process would continue in India, people's voting rights be respected, democracy thrive, Constitution survive and the plurality and rights of states be upheld in the country, Stalin said. "As I write this letter, rulers at the Union have created a war like situation in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh. There are barbed fences, barricades and security personnel deployed everywhere to prevent entry of vehicles." "Why have the war-like security arrangements been made in Delhi? The BJP government has created a situation worse than the war to crush the protest of its own farmers fighting for their livelihood rights in their own country," the CM said.

Remarking that Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami and his former cabinet colleagues, during their reign, supported the anti-people and anti-state schemes and laws of the Modi regime, surrendered the states rights and plundered the exchequer, the CM said that the DMK cadres have the duty to expose the two parties, who are the enemies of the people.