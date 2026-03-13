DMK to hold district secretaries’ meeting on March 15

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK will hold a meeting of its district secretaries on Sunday ( March 15) at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, to discuss preparations for the forthcoming Assembly election.
In a statement, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said the meeting would be chaired by party president and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.
He asked all district secretaries to attend the meeting without fail.
The meeting assumes significance as the Election Commission of India is expected to announce the schedule for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election in the coming days.
The ruling party has convened the meeting ahead of the announcement to review organisational preparedness for the polls.