DMK to hold district secretaries meet on Wednesday

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has called for a meeting of its district secretaries on March 20.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Tuesday announced that Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin will chair a meeting of the party district secretaries through video call at 12 noon Wednesday.

The meeting has been called amid speculation that the DMK could announce its candidates on Wednesday.

The agenda of the meeting would likely be the ensuing Parliamentary polls, mainly the party’s campaign management and coordination with allies who would be contesting nearly half the seats.

The meeting has been timed two days prior to the launch of the Lok Sabha poll campaign by Chief Minister and DMK president Stalin from Trichy on March 22.

Meanwhile, candidates of the CPI and MDMK on Tuesday called on chief minister Stalin at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam.