DMK to hold constituency-wise functionaries meeting for LS polls from Jan 24

CHENNAI: A day after sounding the poll bugle for the ensuing Parliamentary polls, the DMK on Monday announced a constituency-wise meeting of party functionaries at all levels for the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and one in adjoining Puducherry.

The consultation set to be held from January 24 was announced after the first meeting of DMK's poll coordination committee which met at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam this evening for the first time since its constitution a few days ago.

According to an announcement issued in the name of the party high command, the party has invited ministers in-charge of the Lok Sabha constituencies, secretaries of district, area, union, city and town levels of the party, observers of the constituencies, Corporation Mayors/deputy mayors, zonal chairman of corporations, district panchayat members, municipal chairpersons, union presidents and town panchayat chairpersons to attend the meeting as per the schedule released Monday.

As per the announcement, the meeting would begin with functionaries of Krishnagiri and Tiruvallur districts on the opening day (January 24).

After a break of three days, the meetings would resume on January 27 and continue daily till February 5 with four constituencies taken up every day in two sessions on most of the days.

Functionaries of the three Parliamentary constituencies would be consulted on February 3.