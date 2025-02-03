DMK to hold condemnation meetings against Centre on Feb 8 for neglecting TN in budget

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Monday announced a statewide condemnation meeting on February 8 against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government for ignoring the long-pending demands of the state and meting out a raw deal to the state in the union budget 2025-26.

An announcement made by the DMK high command on Monday afternoon said that meetings would be held at all party districts on Saturday in condemnation of the Modi regime that has done injustice to Tamil Nadu in the union budget.

Besides faulting the union government for not even mentioning the name Tamil Nadu in the union budget, the DMK said that the Modi regime was biased in the allocation of funds for the state, and it had completely neglected the major schemes of Tamil Nadu. The BJP-led union government has not allocated funds for the Samagraha Shiksha Abhiyan and disaster relief funds for the recent calamities in the state despite repeated requests from Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, the DMK said. Earlier, Chief Minister Stalin strongly criticised the union budget and wondered why it must be called the union budget if budgetary allocation would only be done for BJP ruled states and states with a coalition government of the BJP.