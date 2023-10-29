DMK to hold a workshop for BLAs on Nov 5 in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: The DMK would hold a workshop for the booth committee agents of Chennai Zone on November 5 in Tiruvallur.

DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin would also address the booth level agents (BLAs) during the workshop.

It was part of the ruling party's election preparations. The BLAs from North zone, comprising party district units in Tiruvallur, Chennai and Kancheepuram, have been asked to attend the programme without fail, said General Secretary of the party Duraimurugan in a statement.

It was the final phase of the party's election preparation programme to gear up for the Lok Sabha polls. The party already held similar programmes for the BLAs in delta, Chennai South, Chennai West, Chennai North zones.