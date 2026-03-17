DMK to finalise seat-sharing numbers with Left, other allies on March 17

Earlier, the Congress had been allotted 28 Assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha seat as part of the alliance agreement.

Among the smaller partners, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has been given two seats, while the MMK, KMDK and MDMK have also been allotted seats as part of the alliance arrangement.

With the poll schedule already announced, the DMK leadership is expected to complete the seat-sharing exercise with all allies soon, paving the way for the announcement of candidates for the upcoming Assembly election.