TIRUCHY: Former Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam alleged on Wednesday that the ruling TVK government won the backing of farmers through false promises, only to leave them in distress after coming to power. He assured that the DMK would fight for the agrarian community and work to restore their livelihoods.
A DMK delegation led by Panneerselvam formed to evaluate crop losses across the Cauvery Delta, on Wednesday, visited Alakudi, Punganur, and Kandithampattu in Thanjavur district, inspected the fields and consoled affected farmers.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the visit, Panneerselvam said the Delta region—traditionally known as Tamil Nadu’s rice bowl—is currently facing famine-like conditions. "Once-fertile farmlands are now parched due to severe water scarcity. Farmers have suffered massive losses and are demanding compensation, yet the TVK government remains completely silent," he said.
He noted that DMK President MK Stalin constituted the seven-member committee to visit the Delta region and study the situation after observing the state government's inaction. He added that the team that includes Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchy N Siva, DMK Farmers Wing Organiser AKS Vijayan, MLA and District Secretary Durai Chandrasekaran, and MPs Murasoli, Arun Nehru, and Senthil Selvan will tour the Delta region for a week to gather feedback from farmers before submitting a comprehensive report to the party leadership.
"This irresponsible government has failed to take any steps to resolve the crisis—neither consulting senior leaders and farmers nor grasping the ground reality," Panneerselvam added. "Once we submit our report, our party president MK Stalin will initiate the necessary measures to safeguard the welfare of our farmers."