A DMK delegation led by Panneerselvam formed to evaluate crop losses across the Cauvery Delta, on Wednesday, visited Alakudi, Punganur, and Kandithampattu in Thanjavur district, inspected the fields and consoled affected farmers.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the visit, Panneerselvam said the Delta region—traditionally known as Tamil Nadu’s rice bowl—is currently facing famine-like conditions. "Once-fertile farmlands are now parched due to severe water scarcity. Farmers have suffered massive losses and are demanding compensation, yet the TVK government remains completely silent," he said.