DMK taking state on destructive path: EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said people are facing innumerable troubles over the last two and a half years of DMK rule.

Addressing party cadre in Kangeyam in Tirupur after hoisting the party flag atop a 52-foot high pole, Palaniswami said various sectors, including farming, industries and weaving were let down by the DMK.

“The AIADMK government ensured round the clock power supply to farmers on 1 April, 2021 and helped in farming to flourish. Even though the DMK claims to have given two lakh pump sets, the farmers are now struggling due to frequent power cuts. Farmers are also worried as coconut and copra prices have dipped drastically,” he said. Further, he said frequent power interruptions have also affected industrial operations.

“As weavers couldn’t get a fair price for their produce, they have been switching over to other jobs. Since the power loom sector has also gone worse, the weavers were forced to sell their looms. However, the weavers and workers were guaranteed jobs during the AIADMK government. The farm produce also got fair prices,” the leader of the Opposition said.

Stating that farming and textile sectors have been destroyed and the whole of Tamil Nadu is on the path of destruction, he said the ensuing Lok Sabha polls should usher in a change.