DMK subservient to Congress, alleges Edappadi K Palaniswami

The LoP attacked the former Chief Minister and rival O Panneerselvam for the first time after joining the DMK, saying, “It has now become clear who the real ‘B team’ of the DMK is. OPS is a betrayer getting rewarded in DMK.”

Campaigning in Erode, Palaniswami alleged that the Congress had built pressure on the DMK to secure 28 seats. “For nearly 20 days, both parties were engaged in a public spat over seat-sharing. Eventually, Congress extracted the number of seats it wanted by threatening the DMK,” he said.

He also recalled past alliance negotiations between the two parties, claiming that the Congress had previously sealed a deal with the DMK even as enforcement raids were underway during seat-sharing discussions.