DMK students' wing protest against NEET postponed, new date yet to be announced

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK students' wing on Saturday said that the protest against NEET, which was set to take place on June 24 will be postponed. A new date will be announced later.

The decision to postpone the protest came amid the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that has already claimed more than 50 lives so far.

Following the irregularities and issues in the NEET UG 2024 which was held last month, the Secretary of the Dravidian party's students wing and Kancheepuram MLA CVMP Ezhilarasan had announced that the anti-NEET agitation will be held near Valluvar Kottam demanding the union government to thoroughly probe the issues in NEET this year and condemn the Centre-ruling BJP for being adamant on conducting the national-level test for medical admission, unmindful of the student suicides.

Two days before the scheduled date, the DMK students' wing said that the protests have been postponed, but did not explain the reason or announce the new date.

All over the country there are several protests being conducted seeking for re-examination of the NEET. And the state government has constantly urged the Central government to cancel NEET.

It may be noted that the DMK government is facing backlash after dozens of people died in the hooch tragedy. Many parties, including its electoral allies and rivals, have announced protests - which would have coincided with its anti-NEET protest.