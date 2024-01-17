DMK stopped AIADMK’s welfare schemes, says EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday accused the DMK government of stopping welfare schemes brought by the previous AIADMK government.

Speaking at ‘Pongal Vizha’ celebrations in Salem, Palaniswami said the DMK has wasted the last two and a half years without implementing any useful schemes for the poor people. “It’s only achievement is to loot,” he said.

Condemning the state government over attempts to stop supply of palm oil in PDS shops, Palaniswami said the ration items should be given properly to the poor people. He recalled that the AIADMK government gave Rs 1,000 to all ration cardholders during COVID-19 pandemic and Rs 2,500 as Pongal gift.

“But the DMK closed more than 1,800 ‘Amma’ mini clinics opened by the AIADMK for the welfare of the poor people. The DMK also stopped free laptops given to government school students and distribution of ‘Amma’ scooters to working women. Also, Asia’s largest veterinary park developed at Thalaivasal in Salem is yet to be inaugurated,” he added.

Palaniswami said that the DMK should be taught a befitting lesson by AIADMK by winning all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.