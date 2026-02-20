DMK stealing credits, driving Tamil Nadu on debt trap: Edappadi

The Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, spiced up the debate, accusing the ruling government of pasting its own stickers on successful schemes of the previous government. He accused the DMK of claiming credit for AIADMK-era initiatives, including the 7.5% internal reservation for government school students in medical admissions and the 3% quota for sportspersons, and challenged the ruling party to seek a mandate on its own record.

Palaniswami questioned the State’s fiscal trajectory and the role of the committee headed by former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan. He flagged the rise in public debt from Rs 4.85 lakh crore in 2021 to over Rs 10 lakh crore now, alleging that nearly Rs 5 lakh crore had been borrowed in five years. “Revenue deficit has increased under this regime. Was the Raghuram Rajan committee consulted before every major policy decision?” he asked, demanding a white paper on its recommendations, investments attracted and jobs generated.