DMK stealing credit on tungsten: L Murugan

TIRUCHY: Union minister L Murugan accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of enacting a drama on the tungsten mining project trying to steal credit from the State BJP in scrapping the proposal.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, the minister said the Chief Minister has been enacting drama among the people as though he could stop the tungsten mining project, but the State BJP unit had been fighting it from the beginning.

“The State BJP had alerted the Union ministers that there are several temples and historical monuments located in the region where the project was planned. So, the Centre stopped the bidding. But Chief Minister MK Stalin has been trying to own credit,” the minister said.

Referring to the Vengaivayal issue, he said that the DMK government betrayed the Dalit people. He sought a CBI probe in the case.