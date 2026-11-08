DMK: State autonomy's burial to appease BJP

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday questioned the TVK-led government on its plans to protect States' rights after it decided to dissolve the High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations.
Udhayanidhi condemned the government for disbanding the committee, which the previous DMK regime had constituted to review Centre-State relations. DMK leader Kanimozhi said the TVK's move aimed to pacify the BJP, calling it a burial of state autonomy.
Calling Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay a dummy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi accused the government of betraying Tamil Nadu by dissolving the committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph, that included experts in administration, law and economics.
Questioning the government's decision, he said the Tamil Nadu State Law Commission had been entrusted with similar responsibilities and asked what concrete plans the government had to safeguard the rights of states. "What is the plan of this government to protect the rights of States?" he asked.
Meanwhile, DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi also criticised the government's decision. She alleged that the TVK-led government might have taken the decision to maintain cordial relations with the BJP-led Union government.
She said the move reflected the State government's lack of concern for the rights and autonomy of States.
Kanimozhi further alleged that the ruling government dismantled the committee because of its apprehensions