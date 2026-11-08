DMK: State autonomy's burial to appease BJP

Udhayanidhi condemned the government for disbanding the committee, which the previous DMK regime had constituted to review Centre-State relations. DMK leader Kanimozhi said the TVK's move aimed to pacify the BJP, calling it a burial of state autonomy.

Calling Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay a dummy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi accused the government of betraying Tamil Nadu by dissolving the committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph, that included experts in administration, law and economics.